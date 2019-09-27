UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Directs NDMA To Utilize All Possible Resources To Help Earthquake Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:02 PM

Prime Minister directs NDMA to utilize all possible resources to help earthquake victims

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to provide all necessary assistance to the victims of September 24 earthquake and utilize all possible resources in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to provide all necessary assistance to the victims of September 24 earthquake and utilize all possible resources in this regard.

He gave this direction to Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, who briefed the Prime Minister through telephonic contact in New York and apprised him of the latest situation in the wake of Mirpur earthquake its aftershocks, a press release issued here on Friday said.

The Prime Minister, while expressing grief over the loss of precious human lives, damages to the properties and suffering of the affected people, also directed that financial assistance be provided on urgent basis, particularly to the families of those who have lost lives due to the earthquake.

He was also apprised of the details of loss of lives, injuries and damages to properties in the affected areas of districts Mirpur, Bhimber (AJK) and Jhelum in Punjab.

The Prime Minister further directed that the assessment of the losses may be completed at the earliest possible to provide assistance to the people, restore and reconstruct communication links and services in the areas.

He expressed his desire to visit the areas, to observe the losses and meet the affected people on the first available opportunity on his return to the country.In pursuance of the directions of Prime Minister, a financial assistance amounting to 500,000 has been decided to be disbursed among the families of the deceased while financial assistance to the injured and loss of property would be announced in due course of time.The Chairman NDMA has also decided to commemorate National Resilience Day (8th October) in the affected areas to mark solidarity with the people affected by the Earthquake-2019.

Related Topics

Injured Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister Punjab Visit New York Jhelum Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir May September October All

Recent Stories

Pompeo Discusses Indo-Pacific With Australia, Indi ..

15 seconds ago

Trump Says Iran Wanted Sanctions Lifted in Order t ..

16 seconds ago

Quill, Matu'u banned for high tackles at Rugby Wor ..

19 seconds ago

'The Wandering Earth' a Chinese science fiction mo ..

20 seconds ago

Lahore Arts Council revives rich tradition of stre ..

6 minutes ago

Pompeo to Visit Italy, North Macedonia, Montenegro ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.