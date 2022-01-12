Prime Minister directs no leniency for profiteers, hoarders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the authorities concerned not to show any leniency towards the elements involved in profiteering and hoarding

The prime minister, chairing a high-level follow-up meeting to review supply and demand of fertilizer in the country, said it hoarding could adversely affect the crop production for Rabi season.

He also instructed to ensure the supply of fertilizer to the farmers.

The prime minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had introduced farmer friendly policies for the first time in the country's history as they were the backbone of Pakistan's economy.

He directed for launching an effective public awareness campaign to dispel the rumours about Urea shortage.

The meeting was informed that an average fertilizer supply of 19,000 metric tons per day was ensured during the last week as an additional 1,000 MT/day had been added.

It was informed that the Federal Cabinet had approved the import of 100,000 MT of Urea from China on the government-to-government basis at almost half price from the current international market rate.

Regarding the anti-smuggling measures, it was informed that 92,845 bags of Urea, that were being smuggled, had been confiscated by the provincial governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The meeting was further told that a dedicated monitoring cell in the Ministry of Industries was monitoring the fertilizer situation that had helped in Urea tracing and price control.

Federal ministers Shaukat Fayaz Tareen, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to the PM Dr Shehbaz Gill, executives from fertilizer manufacturing companies and senior officers attended the meeting, where chief secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined via video link.