Prime Minister Directs Placing Gas Related Facts Before CCI To Resolve Issues

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:18 PM

Prime Minister directs placing gas related facts before CCI to resolve issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed placing facts related to gas sector before Council of Common Interests to resolve issues with coordination and professional expertise

The prime minister gave this direction to his Special Assistant on Petroleum Division while chairing a meeting on matters related to gas sector.

The prime minister gave this direction to his Special Assistant on Petroleum Division while chairing a meeting on matters related to gas sector.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Shibli Faraz, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Asad Umar, Umar Ayub Khan, and Special Assistants Nadeem Babar and Dr. Shahbaz Gul.

The meeting held in-depth discussion on the supply and demand of gas in the country, and the sector's infrastructure, problems and future needs.

The Prime Minister said in view of growing domestic and industrial demand in gas sector amid limited reserves, there was an urgent need for comprehensive planning.

He said the gas-related issues did not belong to a particular province, but were linked with the entire country.

Therefore, there is a need to formulate future course of action through mutual consultation on gas sector issues, he added.

The prime minister also directed holding consultations with eminent experts in the field to find a lasting solution.

