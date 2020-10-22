UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Directs Prior Environmental Studies, Conservation For Islands Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:08 PM

Prime Minister directs prior environmental studies, conservation for islands development

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to conduct prior environmental studies and ensure conservation of natural resources before launching development work on the islands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to conduct prior environmental studies and ensure conservation of natural resources before launching development work on the islands.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on Pakistan Islands and Ravi Riverfront Urban Development projects, the prime minister emphasized that the development activity in the two projects would bring in huge investments for Pakistan and create significant employment opportunities for the local people.

He said the revenues earned by the islands projects would be spent on other welfare projects in the respective provinces, a PM Office press release said.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider, Pakistan Islands Development Authority Chairman Imran Amin and senior officers.

Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Punjab chief secretary, senior member of Punjab Board of Revenue, Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) chairman and Bank of Punjab president participated via video link from Lahore.

While briefing about the Pakistan Islands, the Pakistan Islands Development Authority chairman said due attention would be paid to environmental conservation and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In that regard, he said, the Authority was working with international environmental organizations, including International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and had also obtained "Silver Rating" of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design by the US Green Building Council.

Regarding the CSR initiatives, he informed the meeting that the Fishermen Welfare Fund would be established for welfare schemes of local fishermen. He assured that the development of Pakistan Islands would be made in an environment friendly manner.

He also briefed in detail about sustainability, water conservation and financial advisory and investment functions of the Authority.

The RUDA chairman briefed the meeting about progress on legal requirements regarding land acquisition, investments and construction.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Punjab Water Naya Pakistan Progress Ali Haider Bank Of Punjab Silver From Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon holds first mass even ..

26 minutes ago

Putin Says Extension of Coronavirus-Linked Support ..

26 minutes ago

US Working on Sanctioning Myanmar Officials for Op ..

26 minutes ago

Barbarians' Covid breach puts England game in doub ..

26 minutes ago

If Russia Wanted to Poison Navalny Would Never Let ..

29 minutes ago

UK-EU talks resume as clock ticks down to Brexit d ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.