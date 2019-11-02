UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Directs Provinces To Maintain Eatables' Low Prices; Act Against Hoarders

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 06:31 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the provincial governments to ensure availability of the eatables to the consumers at the lowest possible prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the provincial governments to ensure availability of the eatables to the consumers at the lowest possible prices.

Chairing the meeting of the Core Committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here the prime minister instructed the provincial governments to take strict action against those involved in overcharging and the hoarders, through the price control committees.

The meeting discussed in detail the prevailing situation of the country and the problems confronting the masses.

The meeting was told that the government's decision to defer the implementation of the axle load policy was widely lauded by the owners of the Banaspati Ghee mills who had assured to reduce ghee prices within next few days.

The core committee also reviewed the availability of the flour stock in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and the prime minister directed to keep an eye on the prices of the flour and its availability.

