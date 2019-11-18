Prime Minister directs provision of further relief to public through new measures

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed his cabinet members to suggest and identify new measures aimed at public welfare by providing further relief to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed his cabinet members to suggest and identify new measures aimed at public welfare by providing further relief to the masses.

He viewed that there were a number of issues over which without incurring any expenditures, the people could be facilitated through prompt administrative steps.

The prime minister issued the directions on the reports submitted to the PM Office by different ministries and departments regarding steps taken for the public welfare and facilitation, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Different ministries and departments had identified at total of 64 new different steps for public facilitation and these steps were in addition to the regular responsibilities of the ministries and departments. Out of these steps, implementation on 35 had been made whereas work on the remaining 29 other areas was in progress.

The purpose of these steps was to improve the living standards of the common man by providing them succour and relief, and solving those issues which had been neglected in the past.

Under the prime minister's direction, different ministries regularly identified various new measures in each meeting of the cabinet.

The Ministry of Communication informed that for the first time in the country's history, a system had been introduced under which remittances sent by the overseas Pakistanis had been dispatched to their families without additionally charging them.

Under the ministry, access to the motorways and its uses were made easier for the special persons (suffering from physical disabilities).

The Ministry of Information had directed the Pakistan Television Corporation to allocate airtime for news about the latest weather updates for different segments of the society, especially for the farmers' community.

To facilitate females, all the offices of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices would receive them on Friday, besides other working days, which had been especially specified for them, so that they could visit these offices without any difficulty.

A report regarding governance had been provided to all the cabinet members by the PM's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation.

The Ministry of Power had also introduced a comprehensive complaints redressal mechanism under which the consumers could register their complaints on a toll free number of 118 to get them resolved.

For the recruitment on class four vacancies, the Establishment Division had issued directions to all the ministries.

According to the report, to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis numerous steps had been taken. Q-management system had been introduced at all the embassies and missions abroad by the Ministry of Foreign Aaffairs.

The Ministry of Aviation had introduced a mobile 'app' to provide weather information and update.

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations was introducing an automatic queue management and token system in the OPDs (out patient departments) of all the hospitals.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs apprised the prime minister that a pilot project to review water transmission project had been launched with the assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis apprised that the "Call Sarzameen" mobile application had been introduced to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.