Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Prime Minister directs PTI MPs to activate party workers for upcoming LG elections in Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the elected representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to activate party workers to ensure victory in the upcoming Local Government elections in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the elected representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to activate party workers to ensure victory in the upcoming Local Government elections in Punjab.

He also directed them to speed up mass-contact campaign in their respective Constituencies and work for early redressal of people's problems in coordination with the District Administration.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a meeting of the Members of Parliament belonging to Gujranwala Division during which political matters as well as the development in the relevant constituencies were discussed.

Besides the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan Shah, Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti and Ms Wajeeha Akram, the meeting was also attended by Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Saleem Sarwar Jaura, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Liaquat Ali, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Muhammad Ikhlaq, Muhammad Tariq Tarar, Gulrez Afzal Gondal and Muhammad Ahmad Chatha.

