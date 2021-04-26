UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Directs Punjab Govt To Launch Web Portal For Public Complaints On Corruption

Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:22 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Government of Punjab to launch a web portal for public complaints about corruption and take strict punitive measures against the officials found involved in corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Government of Punjab to launch a web portal for public complaints about corruption and take strict punitive measures against the officials found involved in corruption.

He gave these directions during a meeting with Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to Multan.

Federal ministers Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, special assistants to the PM Dr Shehbaz Gill and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers Makhdoom Hasham Jawan Bakht and Hussain Jahanian Gardezi were also present in the meeting.

The Ppime minister said the government, in order to remove deprivations of the people of South Punjab, was giving special attention to the development of this part of the country and the prosperity of its people.

He said owing to the efforts of present government, which inherited a bankrupt country with an almost empty kitty, it was now moving in the positive direction.

During the meeting, the problems faced by the South Punjab especially Multan and the measures being taken to address those issues were discussed.

The prime minister was told that 11,000 Primary schools in the area had been shifted on solar power system.

Those also included 2,500 schools which got the electricity facility during the present government and for the first time after the creation of Pakistan. The percentage of girls' schools getting electricity was 42%.

Besides the progress of solar power project in Layyah and RLNG (Re-gasified Liquified Natural Gas) projects, progress of all ongoing schemes were discussed in the meeting.

