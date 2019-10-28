Prime Minister directs Punjab govt to maintain minimum prices of flour, eatables

UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the Punjab government to take all out measures to maintain the minimum possible prices of eatables in the province particularly the wheat and flour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the Punjab government to take all out measures to maintain the minimum possible prices of eatables in the province particularly the wheat and flour.

In a meeting chaired by him on the monetary policy and targets of this year's fiscal policy, the prime minister was briefed by Punjab food minister and provincial secretary on the price of wheat in the province.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht apprised the prime minister that the provincial government was in a better position to achieve the targets of the first quarter comparing the previous year.

The finance minister said the government had increased the development budget of the province with a special focus on the welfare projects.

He said the government was also trying to ensure the uninterrupted flow of funds for the hospitals and education sector.

However, the provincial government was facing challenges to afford the subsidy of the Orange Train and other such projects, he added.

The prime minister directed the Punjab government to aware the masses about the welfare projects of the incumbent government.

The people must also be told about the volume of loans taken by the previous governments and their utilization besides presenting a comparison with the present government's economic policies and the debt ratio.

Instructing the provincial government for practical measures to timely complete the annual development projects, the prime minister called for increasing the investment opportunities to uplift the national and provincial economy through public private partnership.

He also directed the government to effectively aware the masses and investors about the ease of doing business and positive economic indicators.

