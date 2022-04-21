UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Directs Punjab Govt To Procure Wheat For KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Prime Minister directs Punjab govt to procure wheat for KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Punjab government to immediately procure 200000 metric tons of wheat for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

While responding to leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan in a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Thursday, he said, "Dear Aimal sb: I have directed the Punjab govt to immediately procure 200000 metric ton of wheat for KP so that the province's food needs are sufficiently met. More wheat can be purchased if KP needs more. Thank you for bringing this to my knowledge! "

Pakistan

