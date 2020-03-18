UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Directs Punjab Govt To Take All Measures For Facilitating Coronavirus Affected People

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

Prime Minister directs Punjab Govt to take all measures for facilitating coronavirus affected people

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to take all possible measures for provision of facilities to coronavirus affected people and keep him informed regularly about the situation

D G KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to take all possible measures for provision of facilities to coronavirus affected people and keep him informed regularly about the situation.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting about situation of coronavirus in Punjab after visiting central control room and Quarantine centre set up here for the Zaiereen coming from Iran. The prime minister inquired after health of the Zaiereen.

Chief Secretary Punjab briefed the prime minister about the situation of coronavirus in the province.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistants Dr Zarfar Mirza, Dr Moeed Yusuf, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman National Disastrous Management Authority (NDMA), chief secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab and senior officials.

The prime minister directed the provincial government to inform people regularly about what arrangements were being made to control coronavirus.

The prime minister said besides provision of facilities to daily-wagers in the isolation centres, there should be screening arrangements for them as well.

The chief secretary Punjab briefed the prime minister about monitoring of the availability of essential commodities in the markets and union councils in the wake of coronavirus situation and future strategy in that regard.

The prime minister directed the chief secretary and IG police to identify all those profiteers and hoarders who wanted to take undue benefits from this situation and take strict action against them.

The prime minister directed them to review their steps according to the changing situation and formulate an effective strategy so that the people could not face any kind of disturbance.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Iran Government Of Punjab Punjab Market All From Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn

33 minutes ago

Erdogan Calls on Turkish Citizens to Avoid Leaving ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court allows Arshad Malik to continue work ..

3 minutes ago

US Air Force Has 7 COVID-19 Cases - General

3 minutes ago

Trudeau Announces $56Bln in Economic Support for C ..

3 minutes ago

New York City Reports 1,339 COVID-19 Cases, Hospit ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.