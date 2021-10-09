UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Directs Re-opening Of 83,741 Public Complaints To Provide Relief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 09:39 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for re-opening of 83,741 public complaints filed at Pakistan Citizen's Portal against different government institutions and departments to ensure relief to masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for re-opening of 83,741 public complaints filed at Pakistan Citizen's Portal against different government institutions and departments to ensure relief to masses.

According to Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), the prime minister has directed for re-opening of all these partially resolved complaints by 2,549 government entities.

In these complaints, provision of partial relief to the citizens was indicated. The concerned officials would be assigned to proceed in these partially resolved public complaints, PMDU said.

Out of these total complaints, 43,351 pertained to 773 Federal government entities which would be re-opened, PM Office media wing said in a press release on Saturday.

Whereas 40,415 other complaints related to a total of 2,450 provincial institutions/departments would be re-opened.

At the federal level, the highest number of complaints 3,181 were received against IESCO which would be re-processed, PMDU said.

While at the provincial level, 1,606 complaints related to Punjab Highway, 412 to PDA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 874 complaints against KSWP in Sindh and 130 complaints are linked to secondary education in Balochistan.

All steps would be taken to ensure resolution of public complaints, the press release quoted the PMDU.

