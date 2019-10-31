(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to arrange an International Rehmatul Lil Aalamin Conference to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in its real spirit.

To highlight the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the prime minister also directed all the provincial governments to arrange 'Seerat conferences' and other programmes at provincial, divisional and district levels.

The prime minister also directed to arrange written competitions, Seerat Majalis, seminars, and Na'at and Qirat Mehfils.

The Ministry for Religious Affairs, governors and provincial chief secretaries have been directed that directives of the prime minister should be forwarded to all autonomous and semi-autonomous departments so that Eid Milad-un-Nabi could be celebrated in its real spirit.