UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Directs Strict Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:12 PM

Prime Minister directs strict action against hoarders, profiteers: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to identify the elements involved in hoarding and profiteering and take strict action against them.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to identify the elements involved in hoarding and profiteering and take strict action against them.

The SAPM, in a tweet, said the prime minister directed the administration to expose the hoarders and profiteers, who were trying take advantage of the current situation.

She said the prime minister (on Wednesday) visited the Central Control Room in Dera Ghazi Khan and inspected the facilities at the quarantine established there for the pilgrims from Iran. He also inquired after the health of Zaireen (pilgrims), she added.

The special assistant said the prime minister also chaired a meeting to review the measures taken to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the Punjab province. He directed the Punjab government to provide the best facilities to the general public for coping with the coronavirus.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed the administration to keep him informed about the situation, besides provision of facilities to daily wagers along with screening arrangements there.

She said the Punjab Chief Secretary briefed the prime minister about the current coronavirus situation in the province.

The special assistant said the prime minister advised the administration to inform the people about the arrangements made by it to control the deadly coronavirus.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Iran Government Of Punjab Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Dera Ghazi Khan From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Illegal constructions, encroachments removed from ..

1 minute ago

Opposition urged to highlight govt's positive step ..

1 minute ago

No death from Coronavirus in GB: Dr. Zafar Mirza

1 minute ago

Governor Punjab inaugurates COVID 19 telemedicine ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Working to Repatriate 7,400 Tourists Amid ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Says to Invoke Defense Production Act Amid C ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.