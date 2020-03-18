Prime Minister directs strict action against hoarders, profiteers: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to identify the elements involved in hoarding and profiteering and take strict action against them.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to identify the elements involved in hoarding and profiteering and take strict action against them.

The SAPM, in a tweet, said the prime minister directed the administration to expose the hoarders and profiteers, who were trying take advantage of the current situation.

She said the prime minister (on Wednesday) visited the Central Control Room in Dera Ghazi Khan and inspected the facilities at the quarantine established there for the pilgrims from Iran. He also inquired after the health of Zaireen (pilgrims), she added.

The special assistant said the prime minister also chaired a meeting to review the measures taken to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the Punjab province. He directed the Punjab government to provide the best facilities to the general public for coping with the coronavirus.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed the administration to keep him informed about the situation, besides provision of facilities to daily wagers along with screening arrangements there.

She said the Punjab Chief Secretary briefed the prime minister about the current coronavirus situation in the province.

The special assistant said the prime minister advised the administration to inform the people about the arrangements made by it to control the deadly coronavirus.