UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Directs Suspension Of Various Officers Over Maltreatment Of Passengers At Islamabad Airport

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:37 PM

Prime Minister directs suspension of various officers over maltreatment of passengers at Islamabad Airport

Taking strict action over the incident of maltreatment of passengers on board PIA flight PK-728 Riyadh-Peshawar at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to suspend all the officers concerned, including the airport manager and duty terminal managers, besides Station Manager PIA Islamabad and his team and start disciplinary proceedings against the officers of CAA and PIACL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Taking strict action over the incident of maltreatment of passengers on board PIA flight PK-728 Riyadh-Peshawar at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to suspend all the officers concerned, including the airport manager and duty terminal managers, besides Station Manager PIA Islamabad and his team and start disciplinary proceedings against the officers of CAA and PIACL. According to a notification issued by the Aviation Division, the prime minister directed that Tahir Sikandar, Airport Manager IIAP, Zaheer Duty Terminal Manager (DTM) IIAP and Malik Akram, DTM IIAP, be placed under suspension and formal disciplinary proceedings under rules shall be initiated against them for not dealing with the situation in a professional manner, a statement issued by the PM Office on Wednesday said.

Pervez Naseer, Station Manager PIA Islamabad and his team be suspended followed by disciplinary action under the rules, the statement said.

The Board of Inquiry headed by Brigadier Irfan Zafar, Director (North), ASF Rawalpindi by ASF OM No. 6-LC/2019 dated 23rd October 2019 would proceed against the responsible ASF officials under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952. The Board of Inquiry must finalize its proceedings within 10 days.It has been directed that requisite action by the PCAA, Pakistan International PIACL and ASF must be initiated on most immediate basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Army Rawalpindi October 2019 All PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Ali, Qasim star in Central Punjab’s win in Natio ..

7 minutes ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques receives Abdullah bi ..

26 minutes ago

DEWA partners with Brand Dubai to transform Dubai ..

41 minutes ago

One kg heroin seized, two arrested in Tank

4 minutes ago

Tennis: WTA Finals results

4 minutes ago

Three children killed in explosion in DI Khan

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.