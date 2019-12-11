Prime Minister directs to adhere transparent process for PSM revival

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed that a highly transparent mechanism should be adhered during selection of an international company for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

He was chairing a meeting over the steps for revival of PSM.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and other senior officials, a Prime Minister Office Media Wing press release said.

The meeting considered matters related to the revival of PSM.

The prime minister was apprised that different international companies were showing their interest in the revival of PSM.