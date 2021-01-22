UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Directs To Ensure Constant, Low-priced Supply Eatables In Holy Ramzan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:21 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the ministries concerned for timely steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of eatables at reduced prices during upcoming month of Holy Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the ministries concerned for timely steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of eatables at reduced prices during upcoming month of Holy Ramzan.

Chairing a meeting to review prices of commodities particularly wheat and sugar, the prime minister instructed to ensure availability and price reduction of daily use items.

Federal ministers Khusro Bakhtiar, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Shibli Faraz, Ali Haider Zaidi, Syed Fakhar Imam, Ali Amin Gandapur, Advisor Dr Ishrat Hussain, SAPMs Usman Dar and Dr Sania Nishtar, Managing Director of Utility Stores Corporation and senior officers attended the meeting. Punjab food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Advisor Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah and provincial chief secretaries joined the meeting through video link.

The prime minister also instructed to keep him regularly updated regarding the monitoring of eatables' prices and their availability till Holy Ramzan.

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh told the meeting that according to Sensitive Price Indicators during last seven weeks, the prices of onion, tomato and chicken had witnessed downward trend.

Moreover, the price of vegetable oil will also decrease within next few weeks, he added.

The meeting was also apprised of the measures for release of wheat and impact of Economic Coordination Committee's decision on sugar price.

The participants were briefed on prediction of wheat production during next year and preparation of its import as per need. It was told that government's decision of wheat import helped stabilize its price.

The meeting emphasized the focus on enhancement of yield to reduce prices of wheat and sugar besides urging the provinces to take similar measures in this regard.

The prime minister directed for formulation of a comprehensive strategy to enhance production in accordance with population growth to make the country self sufficient as well as reducing the import bill.

