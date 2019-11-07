Prime Minister directs to give final touches to proposals for provision of essential items at Utility Stores on lower prices

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed for giving final touches to the proposals to provide essential items at the Utility Stores at lower price so that relief could be provided to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed for giving final touches to the proposals to provide essential items at the Utility Stores at lower price so that relief could be provided to the people.

Chairing a meeting about availability of essential items in abundance and reduction in the prices, the prime minister said it was the prime responsibility of the government to ensure, not only availability of essential items in abundance but their prices should also be checked.

He said it was responsibility of the state to ensure that no person had to go to bed hungry, adding the government was making all possible efforts to fulfill this responsibility.

Various proposals were presented in the meeting about abundant availability of daily-use essential items like flour, ghee, sugar, pulses and rice as well as to bring their prices down.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation�Dr Sania Nishtar presented various proposals regarding provision of essential items to low-income and downtrodden people under the Ehsaas Programme.

Chairman Utility Stores Corporation Zulkarnain presented proposals about network of the utility stores in the country and bringing reduction in prices of essential items.

He said the utility stores had 4000 outlets throughout the country which could play vital role in availability of essential items in abundance and to bring reduction in its prices.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed proposed that besides 4,000 outlets of utility stores, officers of the Pakistan Post in far-flung areas of the country could also be utilized for this purpose.

The meeting was attended by Communication Murad Saeed, Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries,Secretaries Communication, Chairman Utility Stores Corporation, CEONITB, Syed Shahadat Ali Shah and senior officials.