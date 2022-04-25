UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Directs Use Of All Resources For Polio Eradication

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed that all available resources should be utilized for the anti-polio campaign on urgent basis so that the disease could be eradicated from the country permanently

He was chairing a high level meeting here for eradication of polio in sensitive districts of the country.

Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial chief secretaries, deputy commissioners of affected districts and other high ranking officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister directed that special focus should be given to the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including North and South Waziristan and Bannu during the anti-polio campaign.

He said vaccination of those children who could not be given vaccine for some reason, should be ensured.

The people should be provided best possible medical services, he added.

He said those deputy commissioners who performed better in the campaign to stop polio, should be acknowledged as national heroes.

