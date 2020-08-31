UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Disapproves Recommendations Over Petroleum Products Price Hike

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:08 PM

Prime Minister disapproves recommendations over petroleum products price hike

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday turned down recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Petroleum and Finance Divisions for price hike in the petroleum products, by citing high food inflation being faced by people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday turned down recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Petroleum and Finance Divisions for price hike in the petroleum products, by citing high food inflation being faced by people.

According to a press release of PM Office media wing, the prime minister "didn't approve the recommendation of OGRA, Petroleum and Finance Divisions for increase in prices of petroleum products."The prime minister said that people were already facing high food inflation and needed some reprieve, especially because of heavy rains.

He further underlined that government would have to forego Rs 17 billion in taxes which would be given as subsidy to people to moderate their burden.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Price Media Government Billion Rains

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

26 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

26 minutes ago

‘Peace be upon you’: Israel’s national secur ..

56 minutes ago

Lakes Help Protect Oceans From Climate Change by H ..

3 minutes ago

ANF seizes drugs $8300mln during last month: Azam ..

3 minutes ago

PSX , PSBA pledge strong partnership for capital m ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.