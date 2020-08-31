Prime Minister disapproves recommendations over petroleum products price hike

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday turned down recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Petroleum and Finance Divisions for price hike in the petroleum products, by citing high food inflation being faced by people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday turned down recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Petroleum and Finance Divisions for price hike in the petroleum products, by citing high food inflation being faced by people.

According to a press release of PM Office media wing, the prime minister "didn't approve the recommendation of OGRA, Petroleum and Finance Divisions for increase in prices of petroleum products."The prime minister said that people were already facing high food inflation and needed some reprieve, especially because of heavy rains.

He further underlined that government would have to forego Rs 17 billion in taxes which would be given as subsidy to people to moderate their burden.