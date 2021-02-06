UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Discusses Bilateral Ties, COVID-19 With Crown Prince Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:03 PM

Prime Minister discusses bilateral ties, COVID-19 with crown prince Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and discussed the bilateral and regional ties as well as the COVID-19 pandemic situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and discussed the bilateral and regional ties as well as the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The two leaders reaffirmed the existing close fraternal relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, and reiterated the resolve to further solidify and strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship, a press release issued by Prime Minister office said.

They also exchanged views on COVID-19 pandemic and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, agreed to continue working closely for enhancing bilateral ties as well as cooperation in multilateral organizations.\867

