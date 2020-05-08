UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Discusses Challenges Of Developing Countries To Save Lives From COVID-19 With Nigerian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:01 AM

Prime Minister discusses challenges of developing countries to save lives from COVID-19 with Nigerian President

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, and highlighted exceptional challenge faced by developing countries to save lives from COVID-19 as well fighting poverty and hunger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, and highlighted exceptional challenge faced by developing countries to save lives from COVID-19 as well fighting poverty and hunger.

In this context, the prime minister highlighted his call for "Global Initiative for Debt Relief" for developing countries. President Buhari expressed support for the initiative.

The two leaders agreed that both sides would work closely in New York alongside the UN Secretary-General and other interested countries and partners to advance the shared goals.

While noting encouraging response from the UN, IMF, the World Bank and other stakeholders, the prime minister underscored the need for additional measures and resources imperative for regenerating growth and livelihoods.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including the unprecedented socio-economic challenges arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

They agreed that Pakistan and Nigeria faced similar circumstances.

The prime minister conveyed Pakistan's solidarity with the Government and people of�Nigeria, and commended their effective measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The prime minister also highlighted the steps taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction at the current level of cooperation, the prime minister reiterated his commitment to further deepen bilateral relations with Nigeria, particularly in the trade and economic domains, in the context of Pakistan's "Engage Africa" Initiative.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended a cordial invitation to President Buhari to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Imran Khan IMF Prime Minister World Bank United Nations Visit New York Nigeria From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Scre ..

6 minutes ago

President of Senegal supports call to pray for hum ..

21 minutes ago

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

1 hour ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.