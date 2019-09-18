Prime Minister discusses situation in IOJK with Swedish counterpart

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven on Wednesday

Those steps, he said, were in violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law. Highlighting the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the held valley, the prime minister called for immediate lifting of lockdown and curfew in place for 45 days, removal of restrictions on movement, provision of access to humanitarian organizations and respect for the rights and freedom of the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister stressed that the international community must urge India to comply with its obligations under international human rights conventions.

Prime Minister Lofven expressed concern over the human rights situation and highlighted the importance of de-escalation of the situation and resolution of issues through dialogue.The two leaders agreed to stay in touch and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.