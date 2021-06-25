Prime Minister discusses upcoming AJK elections with PTI leadership

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday, in a meeting with the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and cabinet members, discussed the upcoming elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday, in a meeting with the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and cabinet members, discussed the upcoming elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Senator Saifullah Niazi, Amir Mahmood Kiani and Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas attended the meeting.

The meeting offered Fateha for AJK MLA Sagheer Chughtai who had lost his life after his vehicle skidded into the Jhelum River on June 10.

The meeting decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan would finalize the nominations for AJK president, prime minister and speaker after the elections.

It was also decided that the PTI would actively take part in the AJK polls.