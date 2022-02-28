UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Diverting Resources Toward South Punjab,khachchi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Prime Minister diverting resources toward south Punjab,khachchi

Provincial transport minister for punjab jahanzaib khan khachchi said that incumbent government was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of the region

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial transport minister for punjab jahanzaib khan khachchi said that incumbent government was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of the region.

He expressed these views while talking to APP on Monday, he said that Prime Minister Imran khan was himself supervising all ongoing mega development projects in south Punjab .

Transport minister said that Prime minister of Pakistan Imran khan will visit mailsi on 6th of March which shows his love and devotion for the masses.

The minister also said that PM was much keen for the up-gradation of deprived areas of south Punjab,there for PM himself monitoring and visiting the backward areas of the region.

Khichi maintained that Prime minister Imran khan was the hope of those areas which were backward and ignored by the past governments. He also said that Past governments did nothing for the south Punjab while PTI government was utilizing its all-possible resources for the benefit of a common man.He also maintained that government of Pakistan was adopting solid foreign policy under the leadership of Imran khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Visit Man Mailsi March All Government Love

Recent Stories

Afridi directs to resolve issues of Overseas Paki ..

Afridi directs to resolve issues of Overseas Pakistanis

15 seconds ago
 Facilitating IT sector to create job opportunities ..

Facilitating IT sector to create job opportunities, Govt's top priority: Prime M ..

16 seconds ago
 Russia's Lavrov cancels trip to UN in Geneva: offi ..

Russia's Lavrov cancels trip to UN in Geneva: official

18 seconds ago
 PTA conducts second nationwide mobile quality of s ..

PTA conducts second nationwide mobile quality of service benchmarking test

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 28 F ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 28 Feb 2022

2 minutes ago
 Oath taking of 8th short course of rescuers held a ..

Oath taking of 8th short course of rescuers held at Emergency Services Academy

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>