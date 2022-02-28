Prime Minister diverting resources toward south Punjab,khachchi

Provincial transport minister for punjab jahanzaib khan khachchi said that incumbent government was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of the region

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial transport minister for punjab jahanzaib khan khachchi said that incumbent government was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of the region.

He expressed these views while talking to APP on Monday, he said that Prime Minister Imran khan was himself supervising all ongoing mega development projects in south Punjab .

Transport minister said that Prime minister of Pakistan Imran khan will visit mailsi on 6th of March which shows his love and devotion for the masses.

The minister also said that PM was much keen for the up-gradation of deprived areas of south Punjab,there for PM himself monitoring and visiting the backward areas of the region.

Khichi maintained that Prime minister Imran khan was the hope of those areas which were backward and ignored by the past governments. He also said that Past governments did nothing for the south Punjab while PTI government was utilizing its all-possible resources for the benefit of a common man.He also maintained that government of Pakistan was adopting solid foreign policy under the leadership of Imran khan.