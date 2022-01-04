UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister , Dr. Naveed Sherwani Discuss Development Of High-tech Industries In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Prime Minister , Dr. Naveed Sherwani discuss development of high-tech industries in Pakistan

President Open Forum Dr. Naveed Sherwani along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch. Fawad Hussain and Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Amer Ahmed Hashmi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :President Open Forum Dr. Naveed Sherwani along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch. Fawad Hussain and Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Amer Ahmed Hashmi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Matters relating to the development of semi-conductor and high-tech industries in cooperation with tech universities were discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister directed to take all possible measures for the development of these industries so as to create maximum job opportunities for youth equipped with the knowledge of technology.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Job All

Recent Stories

185 new corona cases reported in Punjab

185 new corona cases reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 P&SHD sets up vaccination camps at Shiri Karishna ..

P&SHD sets up vaccination camps at Shiri Karishna temple, Gurdwara Dera Sahib

5 minutes ago
 Record 4.5Mln Americans Quit Jobs in November - US ..

Record 4.5Mln Americans Quit Jobs in November - US Labor Dept.

5 minutes ago
 Army troops assist Balochistan civil admin in resc ..

Army troops assist Balochistan civil admin in rescue, relief efforts amid floods ..

5 minutes ago
 University of Turbat postpones exams on Jan 5, 6 d ..

University of Turbat postpones exams on Jan 5, 6 due to rain

5 minutes ago
 Indian Foreign Minister Exchanges New Year Greetin ..

Indian Foreign Minister Exchanges New Year Greetings With Russia's Lavrov

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.