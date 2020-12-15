UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Due In Peshawar On Wednesday To Inaugurate Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:45 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a daylong visit to Peshawar on Wednesday to inaugurate development projects in the city.

According to Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash, the prime minister would inaugurate the Hayatabad sports Complex uplift project, under which a cricket ground of International Cricket Council's standard would be constructed.

Imran Khan would also open work on the Institute of Cardiology and the highrise flats scheme of the Provincial Housing Authority.

He would also hold a meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet, and distribute cheques among the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

