Prime Minister Effectively Presented Kashmir Issue In UNGA: Jahanzeb Khan Khichi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan remained only leader of the country who presented the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly session vigorously, said Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan remained only leader of the country who presented the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly session vigorously, said Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi.

In a statement issued here, he said the premier made a historic speech in the UNGA and proved himself the real representative of the people.

The minister said PM Imran Khan had also emerged as an ideal leader for the Muslim Ummah after his speech.

The PM effectively apprised the world leaders that islam was a religion of peace which protects human rights.

Jahanzeb Khichi said that PM Imran Khan exposed Indian Prime Minister Modi's fascist designs and human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

