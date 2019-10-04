Prime Minister effectively presented Kashmir issue in UN: Shehryar Afridi

Minister of State for SAFRON and Anti-Narcotics Shehryar Afridi Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan convincingly pleaded the Kashmir issue in the UN

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for SAFRON and Anti-Narcotics Shehryar Afridi Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan convincingly pleaded the Kashmir issue in the UN

He was talking to the media after attending Indigenous Youth Leadership Conference at the Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

He paid the best tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who had raised the Kashmir issue at international level effectively.

He said the prime minister's speech at the UN General Assembly was very convincing which moved the international community and now the Kashmir issue had become a flash point of international politics.

He also appreciated the decision to set up an Islamic channel in collaboration with Turkey and Malaysia.

Pakistan and India were atomic powers and any misadventure might trigger war which would not remain restricted to the two countries but the entire world will have to bear its negative consequences, the minister said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had enjoyed perks for 35 years as chairman Kashmir Committee but did nothing for the cause of Kashmir, he said and added that:" We will face him politically and expose his misdeeds as he failed to highlight the case of Kashmir".

Regarding Rana Sanaullah, the minister said that Sanaullah was nabbed with strong proofs which would be presented in the court at an appropriate time.

He said the government was serious to strengthen national economy which had been damaged by plunderers during the last decade.

Earlier, addressing the conference, the minister said that India had illegally occupied the valley of Jammu and Kashmir and despite of its atrocities India had failed to suppress the independence struggle of Kashmiris.

He said the people of Pakistan fully supported Kashmiris who were fighting for their right of self-determination.

The conference was also addressed by Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq and others.