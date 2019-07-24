Prime Minister effectively talked on all issues with Trump: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively and comprehensively talked on all issues including Kashmir and Afghanistan with the United States President Donald Trump

Talking to a private news channel, she termed the visit historical and said Pakistan and the US were now enjoying good cordial relations based on equality and mutual interest.

Replying to a question, she said the opposition parties were not able to gather few people for staging protest demonstration, aimed at protecting their corrupt leaders.

Zartaj Gul said peaceful protest was the right of every political party in a democratic system but it should be within the constitutional limits.

She said the previous governments had not facilitated the masses despite ruling for 30 years in the country.

Replying to another question, the minister said the opposition parties would fail in removing Sadiq Sanjrani as a Chairman Senate.