Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards federal-provincial synergy: Dr Sania

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said on Saturday that the Prime Minister 's Ehsaas Programme was working towards federal-provincial synergy and partnerships to avoid fragmentation and duplication of social protection programmes besides improving all the organisations for good service delivery.

She expressed these views in a meeting on PM Ehsaas Programme held here at Punjab Planning and Development Department, where she was also briefed on Punjab Ehsaas Programme.

Punjab P&D Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Vice Chairman Ali Asjad Malhi, Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Chairman Azhar Manzoor and others were also present in the meeting, said a press release.

Dr Sania said social protection was one of the key focus areas of overall vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the government was moving away from supply side to demand-based social protection in order to address catastrophic risks in lives of people which the government should take into account.

She mentioned that an effort, through comprehensive data sets, was being made for real deserving beneficiaries so as to avoid false inclusions that had been happening in the past, besides setting up new procurement processes to avoid financial mismanagement as well as discouraging the agent mafia that had in the past been prevalent in social protection programmes.

She was briefed that a provincial Punjab Ehsaas Program had been designed with several programmes for the most disadvantaged people in the society. These include programmes for the elderly, widows, civilian martyrs, acid burn victims, orphans and many others. The main aim of the meeting was to consolidate all Federal and provincial social protection programmes under a single framework.

The PM's special assistant appreciated efforts of the Punjab team for designing Punjab Ehsaas Programme in a better manner.

On this occasion, P&D Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rahman Gillani said this was the era of new collaboration and partnerships where there would be no duplication of interventions and efforts.

PSPA Vice Chairman said the government was committed to making the lives of the people easier by initiating programmes which would pull them out of extreme poverty.

During the presentation, the meeting was told that Ehsaas Programme was a true representation to the concept of social protection and providing safety nets to the disadvantaged.

The Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme focused on using data and technology to create precision safety nets, promote financial inclusion and access to digital services; support the economic empowerment of women; focus on the central role of human capital formation for poverty eradication, economic growth and sustainable development; as well as overcoming financial barriers to accessing health and post-secondary education.

A new constitutional amendment will make provision of food, clothing, housing, education and medical relief for citizens who cannot earn a livelihood due to infirmity, sickness or unemployment, a state responsibility.

In addition to this, a ministry of Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Coordination to address current fragmentation and avoid duplication, is being proposed.

Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zakaat, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Trust for Voluntary Organizations, the SUN Network, Center for Social Entrepreneurship, and secretariats of the Poverty Alleviation Coordination Council and Labor Expert Group will be under this ministry.

Key initiatiatives under Punjab Ehsaas Programme are as under: The 'Baa Himat Bazurg' designed for elderly people of more than 65 years of age will help more than one lac and fifty thousand elderly people who are facing economic hardships. They will be given an allowance of Rs 2000 per month and for this purpose an estimated amount of Rs 3 billion has been allocated. The respectable elderly people eligible for this scheme will give public service messages in their respective areas to the masses.

The 'Hum Qadam' programme is designed for the people suffering from different physical disabilities. An amount of Rs 3.5 billion has been allocated for this purpose. This program will help more than 2 lac people of the society.

According to this plan people who are eligible as per poverty estimations will be helped through microfinance loans and asset transfer. A fund of Rs 300 million will be allocated for this purpose. As a part of the Income Generation Program for disabled people, a fund of 25 crores is being provided by Social Protection Authority to provide interest free loans to handicapped people. Widows and Orphans will be helped through the 'Sarparast' programme. This program is being introduced with a budget of Rs 2 billion. Under the programme widows will be provided a monthly scholarship of Rs 2000 and afterwards Easy Credit Schemes and Asset Credit Program will be introduced for them.

The 'Masawat' programme is being introduced for the welfare and the uplift of the Transgender Community. An amount of Rs 200 million is allocated for this purpose. The 'Naye Zindagi' programme will support victims of the heinous acid crimes for the treatment and rehabilitation of affectees with an allocation of 100 million.

To honour the memories of those who serve us the Khiraj-e- Shuhda Program is designed to help the families of civilian martyrs who have sacrificed their lives due to terrorist attacks. The purpose is to help their families until they can support themselves. An amount of Rs 300 million is allocated and this will help more than 1500 families.

The flagship 'Women Income Growth Programme' in partnership of Punjab Social Protection Authority with key development partners will include financially empowering women and providing opportunities for them to excel. Under Punjab Ehsaas Program ' Panah Gah' project will be extended all over Punjab. During the current year nine Panah Gahs will be established in Divisional Headquarters of Punjab.