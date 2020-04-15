UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Ehsas Programme: Rs 631 Mln Distributed Among 52,606 Deserving Women So Far

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:45 PM

Under the Prime Minister Ehsas Programme financial aid of Rs 631 million has so far been distributed among 52,606 deserving women from 18 centers in the district during the last six days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Under the Prime Minister Ehsas Programme financial aid of Rs 631 million has so far been distributed among 52,606 deserving women from 18 centers in the district during the last six days.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while reviewing necessary arrangements made for distribution of financial aid among women during his visit to different centers here on Wednesday.

He went to Government Girls High Schools Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Jinnah Colony and other areas and checked process of distribution of amount of financial aid and other facilities including shadow, clean drinking water, wash rooms etc.

Deputy Commissioner also checked presence of staff of different departments and directed them to perform their duties diligently. He directed for ensuring all anti-corona preventive measures and maintaining cleanliness.

