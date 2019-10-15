UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Embarks On Visit To Saudi Arabia For Regional Peace, Security: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:58 PM

Prime Minister embarks on visit to Saudi Arabia for regional peace, security: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan embarked on a visit to Saudi Arabia for promoting peace and security in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan embarked on a visit to Saudi Arabia for promoting peace and security in the region.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said the prime minister was emerging as an advocate for unity and solidarity in the Islamic Ummah and for reconciliation among the Muslims.

Talks would be held with the Saudi leadership on matters of mutual interest, and regional and international situation, she said, adding Pakistan had cordial religious, cultural and historical ties with Saudi Arabia.

The special assistant said the bilateral relations based on mutual trust and brotherhood were further strengthened with the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Pakistan.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia fully supported each other in their hour of need, she added.

