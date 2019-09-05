Prime Minister emphasizes world community to pressurize India to halt, reverse its illegal actions in Kashmir

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:37 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed that the international community had the responsibility to pressurize India to halt and reverse its illegal actions and remove the indefensible lockdown in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed that the international community had the responsibility to pressurize India to halt and reverse its illegal actions and remove the indefensible lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister was talking to a 10-member Omani parliamentary delegation, which called on him here at PM Office.

The delegation was led by Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Nasser Al Maawali, Chairman of the Majles A'Shura of Sultanate of Oman who is on a five day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Speaker National Assembly.

Highlighting India's illegal and unilateral actions in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), the prime minister informed the Omani delegation about Pakistan's deep concern over the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ&K due to month-long complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied territory.

He stressed the importance of immediate lifting of curfew, removal of restrictions on movement and communications, and respect for the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister underscored that India's actions were a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law. There was a genuine fear of a false flag operation to divert world's attention from India's illegal actions and intensified repression of Kashmiris which had created grave risks for peace and security in the region.

The prime minister informed that the policy of the Indian Government was to marginalize the Muslims, to change the demographic structure of the IOJ&K.

The Chairman Omani Majlis A'Shura thanked the prime minister for apprising his delegation on the worsening situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir, plight of the Kashmiris, and the implications of Indian actions and continuous lockdown.

Expressing concern over these developments, he affirmed support for efforts for the alleviation of the sufferings of Kashmiri people and for a peaceful solution of the dispute.

