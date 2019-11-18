UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Equates Leniency With Corrupt As 'biggest Betrayal To Nation'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:47 PM

Prime Minister equates leniency with corrupt as 'biggest betrayal to nation'

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said getting lenient with the corrupt mafia could have given him a trouble-free rule, but it would be the "biggest betrayal to the nation".

"Still, I have a choice to get four years of comfort in return of turning blind eye to corruption cases, however in fear of God, I have preferred a tough fight instead," the prime minister said in his address at the inauguration of Havelian-Mansehra portion of the motorway.

Imran Khan said had he done reconciliation with corrupt politicians as former president Pervez Musharraf did, he would have been enjoying a resistance-free time in government.

The prime minister said from his 22-year-long journey of struggle from cricket ground to political arena, he had the gifted ability to fight difficult situations with courage and resilience.

"I know the highs and lows of winning, losing and bouncing back afterdefeat. I am trained to fight for my country to get it out of crises," hesaid.

