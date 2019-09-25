UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister , Ethiopian President Discuss Ways To Deepen Pak-Ethiopia Economic Engagement

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen existing friendly ties by deepening bilateral economic engagement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen existing friendly ties by deepening bilateral economic engagement.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the prime minister underlined Pakistan's desire to expand trade and economic outreach to Africa and in this regard highlighted the importance of stronger Pakistan-Ethiopia relations.

The prime minister recalled his meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the margins of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in Beijing in April 2019 and the subsequent high level contacts between the two countries.

He also highlighted Pakistan's "Engage Africa" policy and the resolve to deepen cooperation in all fields, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared Pakistan's concerns over the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) and emphasized that the international community must strongly urge for the lifting of curfew and other restrictions that had been imposed on the civilian population for over 50 days.

He underscored that India's unilateral and illegal actions of August 5 and the grave humanitarian situation posed a serious risk to regional peace and security.

Besides addressing the dire human rights and humanitarian situation, it was imperative to take steps to ensure respect for the rights and freedom of the Kashmiri people and facilitate a just and durable solution of the Kashmir dispute, the prime minister added.

