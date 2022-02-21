UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister, Ethiopian Special Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Ambassador Redwan Hussien, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and discussed matters related to bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador Redwan Hussien, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and discussed matters related to bilateral ties.

Ambassador Hussien, who is on a visit to Islamabad as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, delivered a formal message to the Prime Minister on behalf of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, including the invitation to visit Ethiopia.

The prime minister conveyed cordial greetings for Prime Minister Abiy, warmly reciprocated his sentiments of goodwill and friendship, and thanked for the invitation.

The prime minister underscored that Pakistan highly valued its long-standing ties with Ethiopia and stressed the importance of further increasing trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister also welcomed Ethiopia's decision to open its Embassy in Islamabad while noting that the government's Engage Africa vision was a manifestation of Pakistan's growing emphasis on outreach to the African continent.

Terming climate change as a shared concern of the two countries, the prime minister lauded Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative while highlighting the success of the government's 10 billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

The prime minister also reiterated his invitation for Prime Minister Abiy and said that the people of Pakistan looked forward to welcome him at his earliest convenience.

>