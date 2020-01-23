Prime Minister, EU President hold meeting in Davos; discuss GSP-Plus issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khanon Thursday met President of the European Union Parliament David Sassoli in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2020

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khanon Thursday met President of the European Union Parliament David Sassoli in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2020.

During the meeting, issues related to GSP-Plus (Generalized System of Preferences) were discussed.