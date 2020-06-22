UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Eulogize The Sincere Passion Of The Nation For Making Donations For Every Good Cause

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 07:07 PM

Prime minister eulogize the sincere passion of the nation for making donations for every good cause

The prime minister also eulogized the sincere passion of the nation for making donations for every good cause and cited the construction of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The prime minister also eulogized the sincere passion of the nation for making donations for every good cause and cited the construction of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH).

He said for the last 30 years, he had been raising funds for the noble cause and had unique experience about the donations made by the common people. The country ranked among the top most countries where the people had been making huge donations, he added.

About the PM COVID Relief Fund, he said the small donations dominated the total sum collected so far.

These people, the prime minister said, had great passion for noble cause due to their firm belief in Allah Almighty and the Day of Judgment.

He said SKMH was a miracle where 75 per cent patients in the facility were being provided free of cost treatment. Most of the developed countries even did not think to afford such treatment.

The health facility was running into loss of Rs12 billion annually, but it were the people of Pakistan who had been donating for it and paying for its losses, he said.

PM's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar also briefed the prime minister about the details of these initiatives.

She said the Langar and Panahgah apps would help the deserving people and donors about the location of these sites and related facilities easily.

It would also help the volunteers of the Tiger Force to locate the facilities and guide the people, she added.

Dr Sania further said PM COVID Relief Fund website was also being formally launched.

She said the previous government failed to launch such projects due to lack of will and mechanism.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Guide Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Vice Chancellor grieved over demise of educationis ..

3 minutes ago

Governor condoles deaths of Talib Johri, Nisar Sid ..

3 minutes ago

1,803 shops, 48 industrial units sealed over viola ..

3 minutes ago

District administration imposes smart-lockdown in ..

3 minutes ago

Ignoring neurological symptoms may even lead to pe ..

41 minutes ago

Meeting with AIC on Citizens Protection (Against O ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.