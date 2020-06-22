Prime minister eulogize the sincere passion of the nation for making donations for every good cause

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The prime minister also eulogized the sincere passion of the nation for making donations for every good cause and cited the construction of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH).

He said for the last 30 years, he had been raising funds for the noble cause and had unique experience about the donations made by the common people. The country ranked among the top most countries where the people had been making huge donations, he added.

About the PM COVID Relief Fund, he said the small donations dominated the total sum collected so far.

These people, the prime minister said, had great passion for noble cause due to their firm belief in Allah Almighty and the Day of Judgment.

He said SKMH was a miracle where 75 per cent patients in the facility were being provided free of cost treatment. Most of the developed countries even did not think to afford such treatment.

The health facility was running into loss of Rs12 billion annually, but it were the people of Pakistan who had been donating for it and paying for its losses, he said.

PM's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar also briefed the prime minister about the details of these initiatives.

She said the Langar and Panahgah apps would help the deserving people and donors about the location of these sites and related facilities easily.

It would also help the volunteers of the Tiger Force to locate the facilities and guide the people, she added.

Dr Sania further said PM COVID Relief Fund website was also being formally launched.

She said the previous government failed to launch such projects due to lack of will and mechanism.

