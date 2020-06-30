UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Eulogizes Police, Security Personnel For Thwarting Terrorist Attack On PSX

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:23 AM

Prime Minister eulogizes police, security personnel for thwarting terrorist attack on PSX

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday praised the courage and quick response of police and security forces personnel for bravely thwarting a terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi this morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday praised the courage and quick response of police and security forces personnel for bravely thwarting a terrorist attack on pakistan stock exchange (PSX) in Karachi this morning.

The prime minister on his twitter account posted "I salute our brave police & security personnel who thwarted the condemnable terrorist attack in Karachi on Pakistan Stock Exchange".

The prime minister also tagged pictures of the brave security personnel with his tweet.

Earlier, in the day, four terrorists armed with latest weapons tried to storm into the psx building but the valiant police and security personnel killed all of them while sacrificing their lives.

