Prime Minister Exchanges Eid Greetings With Egyptian President

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt on Saturday and exchanged Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.

During the call, the PM conveyed warm wishes to the Egyptian leadership, government, and people, praying for their continued prosperity, peace, and progress.

Reflecting on his visit to Cairo in December last year, where he participated in the D-8 Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its friendly ties with Egypt in all areas of mutual interest.

The PM praised the success of Egypt’s Hepatitis C program, and both leaders agreed on further collaboration in this sector. An Egyptian delegation is set to visit Pakistan immediately after Eid to assist in Pakistan’s Hepatitis control efforts, while a Pakistani delegation will also visit Egypt for the same purpose.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi warmly reciprocated the Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan. He expressed Egypt’s desire to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

