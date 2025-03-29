Prime Minister Exchanges Eid Greetings With Egyptian President
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt on Saturday and exchanged Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.
During the call, the PM conveyed warm wishes to the Egyptian leadership, government, and people, praying for their continued prosperity, peace, and progress.
Reflecting on his visit to Cairo in December last year, where he participated in the D-8 Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its friendly ties with Egypt in all areas of mutual interest.
The PM praised the success of Egypt’s Hepatitis C program, and both leaders agreed on further collaboration in this sector. An Egyptian delegation is set to visit Pakistan immediately after Eid to assist in Pakistan’s Hepatitis control efforts, while a Pakistani delegation will also visit Egypt for the same purpose.
President Abdel Fattah El Sisi warmly reciprocated the Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan. He expressed Egypt’s desire to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with religious fervor6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, CTD equipped with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari6 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad security on high alert in Lahore6 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister exchanges Eid greetings with Egyptian president6 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on criminal elements, arrest 6 suspects6 minutes ago
-
SSP visits Hindu temple, Sikh Gurudwara to review security6 minutes ago
-
Gov’t focused on economic reforms, energy relief: Minister6 minutes ago
-
India funding defunct org. to disrupt peace in KP, Balochistan: Abbasi16 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Muslims defy restrictions to observe Shab-e-Qadr with fervor16 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian takes action against overcharging during Eid fare crackdown36 minutes ago
-
Tajir Ittehad Group hosts Iftar dinner, brings together city's business elite36 minutes ago
-
Gov’t committed to solar revolution, energy reforms: Rana Ihsaan36 minutes ago