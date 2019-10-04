Prime Minister exposed brutal face of India before the world: Haji Noor Muhammad

Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar here on Friday said Prime Minister Imran has exposed brutal face of India in front of the world and he played key role as ambassador of Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar here on Friday said Prime Minister Imran has exposed brutal face of India in front of the world and he played key role as ambassador of Kashmir.

While talking to APP, he said with the best diplomacy of the Federal government, the Kashmir issue was effectively highlighted worldwide.

The provincial minister said people have been facing curfew in Occupied Kashmir for two months, despite they are burying their martyrs in flag of Pakistan along with chanting slogans, Pakistan may live long (Pakistan Zinda Baad).

He said India has failed to suppress voice of Kashmir by using force and Modi led government was becoming risk for peace of South Asia region, saying that International Human Right Organization should take notice of Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and must play their due role to eliminate curfew from Kashmir.

"Students are not being attended their educational instructions and patients including women, children are being deprived from medicines from 60 days of curfew in Occupied Kashmir", he said and hoped in this context, international leaders and worldwide main organizations would play role for Kashmiri people for the sake of human right.

Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue of Kashmir in United Nation in effective manner which was admirable, saying that nefarious designs of India have been exposed in front of the world by the Prime Minister during his addressing.

He said the moral of Kashmiris was also highlighted after bold address of Prime Minister and the people of Kashmir have accelerating their movement of freedom and the time is not far when Kashmir would become part of Pakistan.