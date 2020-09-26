Prime Minister exposes Indian forces brutalities in IIOJ&K at UNGA: Shah Mahmood

Prime Minister, Imran Khan, once again, exposed brutalities by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) before the world in United Nation's General Assembly (UNGA) address

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister, Imran Khan, once again, exposed brutalities by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) before the world in United Nation's General Assembly (UNGA) address.

In a statement issued here on Saturday by Babul Quraish, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the prime minister described the one sided steps taken in IIOJ&K by India on August 5 , 2019 including , communication blackout, use of pallet guns on innocent Kashmiris, imposition of Draconian laws, amendments in domicile rules, grave human rights violation and denial of international laws and JENEVA convention before the world.

He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed Pakistan's apprehensions about the false flag operation by India adding that India is playing with peace of the region.

Foreign minister said that PM has also explained that Pakistan wants two states solution of Palestine according to UN Security council's resolutions.

He highlighted Pakistan reconciliatory efforts for maintaining peace in Afghanistan and warned the world of threat of presence miscreants in this connection.