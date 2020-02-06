(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said being a vibrant ambassador of Kashmiris, Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the ugly face of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi by highlighting his brutal reign of terror in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) at world fora.

Addressing a press conference here flanked by PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood and Chairman of Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed, she said in a short span of time, the Government of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan had internationalized the Kashmir issue unveiling the nefarious designs of Modi against Kashmiris after his August 5, 2019 sinister move of scrapping the special status of IOJ&K.

Dr Firdous was in Mirpur in connection with a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally, which was addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Paying tribute to the freedom loving people of IOJ&K, the SAPM said,"Kashmir belongs to the Kashmiris, and chains, guns and piles of weapons cannot suppress their struggle for freedom." Pakistan, she said, would take every step to highlight the Kashmir cause. The government and the people of Pakistan always stood with their Kashmiri brethren.

She said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing firm on the national narrative on Kashmir.

The prime minister's visit to the AJK manifested that both the people and the government of Pakistan would not budge from supporting the Kashmiris, she added.

The unprecedented demonstration of solidarity with the Kashmiri people by the entire nation on February 5 was an ample proof of that fact, she said.

Dr Firdous said the brave sons of IOJ&K were continuing their liberation movement by shedding their blood and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday gave them a clear-cut message that they were not alone in the hours of trial.

She said the valiant Kashmiris had stood firm despite state terrorism and suppression unleashed by the Modi government, which could not quell their spirit for freedom. They had been giving sacrifices from generation to generation, she added.

Imran Khan, she said, reminded the world of their commitment to give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris as enshrined in the United Nations resolutions. Over eight million people of IOJ&K had been under siege laid by the Indian occupational forces since August 5, 2019 and it was now enjoined upon the world community to get halted that reign of state terrorism in the valley, she added.

"The Hindutva and RSS ideology are being promoted in so-called secular India and Kashmir by Modi and his accomplices, and the world should take immediate notice of their nefarious acts of suppressing Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom."