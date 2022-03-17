UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Exposes Opposition's 'dirty Politics': Hammad Azhar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the dirty politics of opposition parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the dirty politics of opposition parties.

The public money looted through corruption was being utilized for horse trading, he said while addressing a press conference here along with Federal ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Asad Umer.

Hammad said the nation had witnessed that Imran Khan was against the system based on corruption, bribe and horse trading. The members of National Assembly (MNAs) were being paid Rs 200 to 400 million for changing their loyalties.

He made it clear that the PTI leadership would not bargain for saving their government, as they were doing politics for the people.

The government had funds of billions of rupees at its disposal, but the same would not be utilized for "bribing", he added.

The minister said all the allied parties were being engaged.

Referring to the "horse trading" process underway at the Sindh House, he said those MNAs had contested elections on the PTI's symbol. The nation very well knew about situation, and the no-confidence motion against the prime minister would fail, he added.

He asked the PTI workers to continue their preparations for March 27 rally at the D-Chowk to make it the largest in the country's history.

>