Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed concern over the disappearance of a helicopter of Army Aviation in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed concern over the disappearance of a helicopter of Army Aviation in Balochistan.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, he said the whole nation was praying for the safe return and security of the sons of the country who were out to help the flood affectees.