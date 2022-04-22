UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Expresses Displeasure At High Price Of Daily Commodities In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Prime Minister expresses displeasure at high price of daily commodities in Balochistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday will visit Balochistan province to review implementation of a special relief package for the people during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday will visit Balochistan province to review implementation of a special relief package for the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

Expressing his displeasure over the overpricing of daily commodities and lack of its supply in the province, the prime minister directed the Federal minister for industries and national food security to immediately reach the province.

He said that selling of daily use items at high price other than the official price rates was a crime which would not be tolerated at any cost, PM Office Media Wing quoted the prime minister as saying.

Upon the direction of prime minister, a special Ramazan relief package was announced two days back.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Visit Price Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Russia-Ukraine talks have stalled: Lavrov

Russia-Ukraine talks have stalled: Lavrov

46 seconds ago
 Dozens wounded in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa m ..

Dozens wounded in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound

48 seconds ago
 PMC considers foreign medical graduates' concerns

PMC considers foreign medical graduates' concerns

49 seconds ago
 DC, ADC visit route of Youm-e-Ali procession to re ..

DC, ADC visit route of Youm-e-Ali procession to review arrangements

51 seconds ago
 6 held for possessing illegal arms

6 held for possessing illegal arms

14 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seeks court's approval to travel abroa ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks court's approval to travel abroad

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.