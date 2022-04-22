Prime Minister expresses displeasure at high price of daily commodities in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday will visit Balochistan province to review implementation of a special relief package for the people during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday will visit Balochistan province to review implementation of a special relief package for the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

Expressing his displeasure over the overpricing of daily commodities and lack of its supply in the province, the prime minister directed the Federal minister for industries and national food security to immediately reach the province.

He said that selling of daily use items at high price other than the official price rates was a crime which would not be tolerated at any cost, PM Office Media Wing quoted the prime minister as saying.

Upon the direction of prime minister, a special Ramazan relief package was announced two days back.