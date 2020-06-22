UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Expresses His Grief Over Death Of Allama Talib Jauhri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:35 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari.

In his condolence message, the prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

Allama Talib Jauhri breathed his last in Karachi after prolong illness.

More Stories From Pakistan

