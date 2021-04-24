UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Expresses Solidarity With Indian People Battling COVID-19

Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:20 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed solidarity with the people of India battling a dangerous wave of COVID-19 pandemic with 2.5 million active cases in the country

"Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world," the prime minister said on Twitter.

With around 346,000 fresh cases and grim new record of 2,600 deaths in single day on Friday, India has now reported around a million new cases in just three days, while Friday was the fourth day in a row when India reported over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours.

"We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together," the prime minister remarked.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed Pakistan's support and sympathy to the Indian people.

"We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID19 infections, that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in India," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Twitter.

He said COVID-19 pandemic was yet another reminder that humanitarian issues required responses beyond political consideration.

Qureshi said that Pakistan continued to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic.

