Prime Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Incident In Hospital

Published April 30, 2022 | 12:35 AM

Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday expressed sorrow over the incident in Shehbaz Sharif district hospital Multan.

He directed the interior minister to collect details of the incident and asked officials to provide best medical treatment to the injured in the district hospital.

The prime minister also expressed sympathies with the affected families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

